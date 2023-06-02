Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 2
On Friday, Aaron Judge (.886 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 50 hits and an OBP of .410, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- In 29.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has had at least one RBI in 44.7% of his games this season (21 of 47), with two or more RBI 12 times (25.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 63.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (19.1%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|19
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (36.8%)
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (63.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (36.8%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (52.6%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (6-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 26th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
