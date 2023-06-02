DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 35 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in six games this year (11.8%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.

He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings