Greg Allen -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Greg Allen At The Plate

  • Allen is hitting .231 with a triple and a home run.
  • In three of six games this season, Allen got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Allen has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Kershaw (6-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 26th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
