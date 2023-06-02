Greg Allen -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Greg Allen At The Plate

Allen is hitting .231 with a triple and a home run.

In three of six games this season, Allen got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Allen has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

