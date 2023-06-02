Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw on June 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .235 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 7.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.1% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.32), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
