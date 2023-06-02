Josh Donaldson is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles DodgersJune 2 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-1 against the Phillies.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 54 walks.

Donaldson got a hit in 59.3% of his 140 games last year, with multiple hits in 15.7% of those contests.

Including the 140 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 15 of them (10.7%), leaving the yard in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson picked up an RBI in 25.7% of his 140 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of them (15). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He came around to score in 34.3% of his games last season (48 of 140), with two or more runs on eight occasions (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 71 .202 AVG .233 .299 OBP .311 .313 SLG .419 15 XBH 28 4 HR 11 24 RBI 38 63/25 K/BB 85/29 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 75 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (62.7%) 8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%) 20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.3%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)