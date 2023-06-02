Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Donaldson is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles DodgersJune 2 at 10:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 2, when he went 0-for-1 against the Phillies.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Read More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)
- Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 54 walks.
- Donaldson got a hit in 59.3% of his 140 games last year, with multiple hits in 15.7% of those contests.
- Including the 140 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 15 of them (10.7%), leaving the yard in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson picked up an RBI in 25.7% of his 140 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of them (15). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He came around to score in 34.3% of his games last season (48 of 140), with two or more runs on eight occasions (5.7%).
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|71
|.202
|AVG
|.233
|.299
|OBP
|.311
|.313
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|38
|63/25
|K/BB
|85/29
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|75
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (62.7%)
|8 (12.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.7%)
|20 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (37.3%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.32), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
