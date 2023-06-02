Bailey Ober will start for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are sixth in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (263 total).

The Twins rank 20th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.175).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 33 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .348 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 206 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland has the 10th-best ERA (3.93) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Ober has recorded three quality starts this year.

Ober will look to prolong an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Aaron Civale to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 7, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs.

In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In two starts, Civale has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles W 5-0 Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles W 12-8 Away Shane Bieber Keegan Akin 6/1/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins - Away Aaron Civale Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins - Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins - Away Triston McKenzie Joe Ryan 6/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox - Home Tanner Bibee Chris Sale 6/8/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Garrett Whitlock

