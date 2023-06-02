Friday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) versus the New York Yankees (34-24) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 2.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (6-4, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have gone 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (eight of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Yankees have won in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a mark of 4-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (273 total runs).

The Yankees have the third-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule