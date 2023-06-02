Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Yankees have +115 odds to upset. An 8-run total has been listed for the game.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -140 +115 8 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Yankees have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those contests).

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 4-6 in those contests.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving New York have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 27 of 58 chances this season.

The Yankees are 4-4-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-13 15-11 17-6 17-18 28-20 6-4

