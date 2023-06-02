The Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez will take on the New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 87 home runs.

Fueled by 169 extra-base hits, New York ranks ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees' .239 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

New York has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 273.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Yankees rank 13th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

New York has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

New York has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.223 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino heads to the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, throwing 6 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.

In two starts, Severino has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Padres W 3-2 Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino -

