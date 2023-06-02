How to Watch the Yankees vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
The Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez will take on the New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Yankees Player Props
|Dodgers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Yankees Odds
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 87 home runs.
- Fueled by 169 extra-base hits, New York ranks ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees' .239 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- New York has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 273.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Yankees rank 13th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- New York has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- New York has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.223 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Severino heads to the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, throwing 6 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.
- He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.
- In two starts, Severino has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Michael Wacha
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.