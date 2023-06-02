Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) will host Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (34-24) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 2, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Yankees have +120 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 3.32 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 29, or 63%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have an 18-13 record (winning 58.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Yankees had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Greg Allen 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+360) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

