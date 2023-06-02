Player prop bet options for Freddie Freeman, Aaron Judge and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Judge Stats

Judge has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 18 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .298/.410/.679 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 30 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 29 3-for-4 3 2 3 10 0 vs. Padres May. 28 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Torres Stats

Gleyber Torres has 57 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .268/.343/.441 on the season.

Torres heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mariners May. 29 2-for-6 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (6-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 11 starts this season, Kershaw has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 26th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 27 5.0 6 4 4 6 2 at Cardinals May. 21 3.2 5 4 4 6 3 vs. Twins May. 16 4.0 7 2 2 7 1 at Brewers May. 10 7.0 5 1 1 8 0 at Padres May. 5 4.2 8 4 4 7 5

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .351/.424/.592 on the year.

Freeman will look for his 21st straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .452 with six doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 2 vs. Nationals May. 30 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays May. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 53 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .252/.358/.514 on the season.

Betts brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 31 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1

