Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Dodgers on June 2, 2023
Player prop bet options for Freddie Freeman, Aaron Judge and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Judge Stats
- Judge has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 18 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .298/.410/.679 so far this season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has 57 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .268/.343/.441 on the season.
- Torres heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Kershaw Stats
- Clayton Kershaw (6-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- In 11 starts this season, Kershaw has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 26th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
Kershaw Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|May. 27
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 21
|3.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Twins
|May. 16
|4.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 10
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|4.2
|8
|4
|4
|7
|5
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .351/.424/.592 on the year.
- Freeman will look for his 21st straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .452 with six doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 53 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .252/.358/.514 on the season.
- Betts brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
