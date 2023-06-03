Anthony Rizzo -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.495) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 34th in slugging.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 42 of 54 games this season (77.8%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (29.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In 40.7% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 23 27 (87.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings