Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with an on-base percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.495) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 34th in slugging.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 42 of 54 games this season (77.8%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (29.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 40.7% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|27 (87.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|16 (51.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Grove (0-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, April 20, the righty tossed three innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.44, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .313 batting average against him.
