DJ LeMahieu -- .186 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: FOX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.

In 19 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

