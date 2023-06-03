Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton (hitting .308 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has three doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .273.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 12 of 14 games this year (85.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 35.7% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Stanton has had an RBI in nine games this season (64.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (21.4%).
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.219
|AVG
|.350
|.265
|OBP
|.350
|.531
|SLG
|.600
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|7/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Dodgers will send Grove (0-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together an 8.44 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
