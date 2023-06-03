The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .227 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 48.7% of his games this season (19 of 39), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20.5% of his games this year (eight of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .150 AVG .242 .227 OBP .265 .175 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 18 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings