The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Trevino has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In eight games this year (25.0%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 32 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .238 AVG .194 .289 OBP .256 .429 SLG .278 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 7/3 K/BB 3/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 14 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

