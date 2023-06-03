Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Donaldson -- 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .200 with three home runs and a walk.
- In three of six games this year, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, April 20, the right-hander tossed three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.44, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
