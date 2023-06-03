The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .245.

In 55.9% of his 34 games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.

In 11 of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 17 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

