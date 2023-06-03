Yankees vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) matching up with the New York Yankees (34-25) at 7:15 PM ET (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (6-0, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Michael Grove (0-1, 8.44 ERA).
Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees have a record of 4-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Yankees have won 26, or 65%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has a record of 26-14, a 65% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 277.
- The Yankees have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
|May 29
|@ Mariners
|W 10-4
|Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller
|May 30
|@ Mariners
|W 10-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Michael Grove
|June 4
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller
|June 6
|White Sox
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Lucas Giolito
|June 7
|White Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Lance Lynn
|June 8
|White Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck
