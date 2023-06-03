The New York Yankees versus Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Aaron Judge and J.D. Martinez.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have four wins against the spread in their last nine chances.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been favored on the moneyline 40 total times this season. They've finished 26-14 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has gone 24-11 (68.6%).

The Yankees have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has played in 59 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-30-1).

The Yankees have gone 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-13 15-12 17-6 17-19 28-20 6-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.