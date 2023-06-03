Michael Grove will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

New York ranks ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (277 total).

The Yankees' .308 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.233).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (6-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

Cole is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the year.

Cole will try to build on a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck

