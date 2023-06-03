How to Watch the Yankees vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Michael Grove will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Dodgers Player Props
|Yankees vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Dodgers Odds
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 90 total home runs.
- New York ranks ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
- New York is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (277 total).
- The Yankees' .308 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.
- The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.233).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (6-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Cole is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the year.
- Cole will try to build on a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.