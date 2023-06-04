Aaron Judge -- with a slugging percentage of .765 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York in OBP (.404) and total hits (51) this season.

He ranks 27th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and first in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Judge has gotten a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).

He has homered in 30.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 49), and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.9% of his games this season, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 24.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (63.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 21 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (61.9%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (38.1%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (52.4%)

