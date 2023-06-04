The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo (.381 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

In 78.2% of his games this season (43 of 55), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (29.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has driven home a run in 22 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (25 of 55), with two or more runs six times (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 24 27 (87.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings