DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Dodgers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .244.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.

He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 25 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings