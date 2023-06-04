Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (batting .279 in his past 10 games, with two home runs and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .262 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 72.4% of his games this year (42 of 58), with at least two hits 15 times (25.9%).
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, Torres has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (76.9%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (61.5%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller (2-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.