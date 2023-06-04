The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (batting .279 in his past 10 games, with two home runs and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .262 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 72.4% of his games this year (42 of 58), with at least two hits 15 times (25.9%).

He has homered in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.9% of his games this year, Torres has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 26 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (76.9%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (61.5%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings