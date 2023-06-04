Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .220 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 47.5% of his games this year (19 of 40), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In three games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season (eight of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.150
|AVG
|.242
|.227
|OBP
|.265
|.175
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (21.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
