Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bobby Miller TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .210 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Trevino has picked up a hit in 17 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this season (24.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .238 AVG .194 .289 OBP .256 .429 SLG .278 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 7/3 K/BB 3/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 15 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

