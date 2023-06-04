The New York Liberty (4-1), on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barclays Center, will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago Sky (3-3). This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Sky matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ

CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sky have compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

New York has been favored by 13.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Liberty games have hit the over once this season.

So far this season, one of the Sky games has hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.