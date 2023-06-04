The New York Liberty (4-1) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Chicago Sky (3-3) on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS Sports Network, YES, CW-26, and MARQ

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Liberty vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

New York hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

One New York game (out of ) has hit the over this year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have been carried by their defense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by allowing only 74.4 points per game. They rank fifth in the league in points scored (79.6 per contest).

So far this season, New York is grabbing 35.0 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and allowing 34.6 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

When it comes to turnovers, the Liberty are getting beat both offensively and defensively, as they rank second-worst in the league in turnovers (14.8 per game) and second-worst in forced turnovers (12.2 per contest).

The Liberty are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 9.6 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

The Liberty are ceding 7.2 treys per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are allowing opponents to shoot 35.0% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

New York is attempting 39 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.6% of the shots it has attempted (and 67.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 26.4 three-pointers per contest, which are 40.4% of its shots (and 32.7% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.