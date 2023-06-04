After three rounds of play at the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Si Woo Kim is in the lead (+700), shooting a six-under 210.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET Venue: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/7,571 yards

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-6)

1st (-6) Odds to Win: +260

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 E 4 1 33rd Round 2 68 -4 6 2 6th Round 3 70 -2 4 2 12th

Si Woo Kim

Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-6)

1st (-6) Odds to Win: +700

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 2 1 17th Round 2 68 -4 5 1 6th Round 3 71 -1 6 1 22nd

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-5)

4th (-5) Odds to Win: +800

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 4 3 17th Round 2 71 -1 4 3 28th Round 3 69 -3 6 3 8th

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Current Rank: 9th (-4)

9th (-4) Odds to Win: +1200

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 2 1 17th Round 2 67 -5 6 1 4th Round 3 74 +2 2 1 45th

Wyndham Clark

Tee Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-5)

4th (-5) Odds to Win: +1400

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -2 4 2 10th Round 2 71 -1 5 2 28th Round 3 70 -2 5 3 12th

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Patrick Cantlay 9th (-4) +1600 Denny McCarthy 4th (-5) +1600 David Lipsky 1st (-6) +1800 Collin Morikawa 9th (-4) +1800 Hideki Matsuyama 9th (-4) +2200 Lee Hodges 4th (-5) +3000 Mark Hubbard 4th (-5) +3300 Keegan Bradley 9th (-4) +3300 Jon Rahm 23rd (-2) +3500 Jordan Spieth 14th (-3) +4000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.