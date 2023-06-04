Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Dodgers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .245 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Calhoun has had a hit in 19 of 34 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits seven times (20.6%).
- He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 34), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Calhoun has an RBI in nine of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 11 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller (2-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
