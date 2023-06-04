The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .245 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Calhoun has had a hit in 19 of 34 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits seven times (20.6%).

He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 34), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Calhoun has an RBI in nine of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 11 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 17 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

