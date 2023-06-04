Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) and the New York Yankees (35-25) facing off at Dodger Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-2 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (2-0) to the mound, while Domingo German (3-3) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The Yankees are 5-5-0 against the runline over their past 10 games.

The Yankees have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (283 total, 4.7 per game).

The Yankees have the fifth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule