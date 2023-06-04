Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field at Dodger Stadium against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Sunday.

The Dodgers are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+125). Los Angeles is a 1.5-run favorite (at +125 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -155 +125 9 -115 -105 -1.5 +125 -150

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees are 5-5-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

New York is 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 60 games with a total.

The Yankees are 5-5-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-13 16-12 18-6 17-19 29-20 6-5

