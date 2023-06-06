The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .484, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

In 76.8% of his games this season (43 of 56), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (16.1%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this season (22 of 56), with two or more RBI eight times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 25 27 (87.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings