The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will take on the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in MLB action with 97 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .461.

The Braves are eighth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (297 total).

The Braves are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Fueled by 156 extra-base hits, New York ranks 20th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Mets rank 20th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

New York has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 258 (4.3 per game).

The Mets have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Mets are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.4 strikeouts per game.

New York has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

New York has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Mets have a combined WHIP of 1.342 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.92 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Elder is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Elder will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Carrasco will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jake Irvin

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Home Carlos Carrasco Aaron Nola 6/1/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Home Max Scherzer Taijuan Walker 6/2/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Justin Verlander Chris Bassitt 6/3/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Tylor Megill José Berríos 6/4/2023 Blue Jays L 6-4 Home Kodai Senga Yusei Kikuchi 6/6/2023 Braves - Away Carlos Carrasco Bryce Elder 6/7/2023 Braves - Away Max Scherzer Charlie Morton 6/8/2023 Braves - Away Justin Verlander Spencer Strider 6/9/2023 Pirates - Away Tylor Megill Luis Ortiz 6/10/2023 Pirates - Away Kodai Senga Rich Hill 6/11/2023 Pirates - Away Carlos Carrasco Johan Oviedo

