On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .271 with four doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Stanton is batting .263 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 86.7% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.

Looking at the 15 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (33.3%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 60.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games.

In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .219 AVG .350 .265 OBP .350 .531 SLG .600 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 7/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 7 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

