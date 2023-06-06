Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .271 with four doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Stanton is batting .263 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 86.7% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
- Looking at the 15 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (33.3%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 60.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games.
- In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.219
|AVG
|.350
|.265
|OBP
|.350
|.531
|SLG
|.600
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|7/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.08 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.259 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.