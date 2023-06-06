On Tuesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (batting .275 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .222 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (20 of 41), with multiple hits six times (14.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 41), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in eight games this year (19.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (22.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 20
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Giolito (4-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.08 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.259 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
