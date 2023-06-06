Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jose Trevino (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .210 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Trevino has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In eight games this season (24.2%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.238
|AVG
|.194
|.289
|OBP
|.256
|.429
|SLG
|.278
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|7/3
|K/BB
|3/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.75).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.08), 42nd in WHIP (1.259), and 30th in K/9 (9.1).
