Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .167 with three home runs and a walk.
- In three of seven games this year, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.08), 42nd in WHIP (1.259), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
