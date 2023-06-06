The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

  • Donaldson is batting .167 with three home runs and a walk.
  • In three of seven games this year, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Donaldson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.08), 42nd in WHIP (1.259), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
