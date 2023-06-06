Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Willie Calhoun (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and four RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .241 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Calhoun has picked up a hit in 54.3% of his 35 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Calhoun has had an RBI in nine games this year (25.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%).
- In 11 of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.75).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.08), 42nd in WHIP (1.259), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
