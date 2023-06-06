Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.6 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 95 total home runs.

New York ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .423.

The Yankees' .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

New York is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (287 total).

The Yankees' .305 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.

New York's 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.225).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (2-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.01 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering three hits.

Schmidt has collected one quality start this season.

Schmidt will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.6 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Brayan Bello 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt James Paxton

