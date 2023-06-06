The New York Yankees (36-25) and Chicago White Sox (26-35) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series victory over the Dodgers, and the White Sox a series win over the Tigers.

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (2-5) for the Yankees and Lucas Giolito (4-4) for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (4-4, 4.08 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (2-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.01 and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .288 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 28-year-old has put together a 4.08 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.

Giolito is looking to record his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.

Giolito enters this game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.08 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.259 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.

