Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (36-25) and the Chicago White Sox (26-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on June 6.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-5) versus the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (4-4).

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have six wins against the spread in their last 10 chances.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 40 times and won 26, or 65%, of those games.

New York has a record of 19-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored 287 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule