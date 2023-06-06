Yankees vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 6
Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (36-25) and the Chicago White Sox (26-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on June 6.
The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-5) versus the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (4-4).
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees have six wins against the spread in their last 10 chances.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 40 times and won 26, or 65%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 19-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has scored 287 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 30
|@ Mariners
|W 10-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 3
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Michael Grove
|June 4
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller
|June 6
|White Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito
|June 7
|White Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Lance Lynn
|June 8
|White Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck
|June 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello
|June 11
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton
