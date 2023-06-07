Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (15.8%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 38.6% of his games this year (22 of 57), with two or more RBI eight times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|27 (84.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|15 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|16 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Lynn (4-6) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.55), 65th in WHIP (1.515), and 15th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
