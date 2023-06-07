DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .239 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 36 of 53 games this season (67.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (18.9%).
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5%.
- In 37.7% of his games this year (20 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lynn (4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw four innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 65th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
