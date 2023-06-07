DJ LeMahieu, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .239 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 36 of 53 games this season (67.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (18.9%).

He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 53), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5%.

In 37.7% of his games this year (20 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

