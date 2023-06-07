On Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has four doubles, five home runs and three walks while batting .254.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%), with more than one hit on three occasions (18.8%).

He has gone deep in 31.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (56.3%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (18.8%) he had more than one.

He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .219 AVG .350 .265 OBP .350 .531 SLG .600 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 7/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings