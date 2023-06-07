Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Josh Donaldson -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .185 with four home runs and two walks.
- Donaldson has picked up a hit in four games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- Looking at the eight games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (37.5%), and in 13.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 65th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 15th.
