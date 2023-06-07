Josh Donaldson -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .185 with four home runs and two walks.

Donaldson has picked up a hit in four games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

Looking at the eight games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (37.5%), and in 13.8% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings