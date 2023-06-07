Liberty vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the New York Liberty (4-2) take on the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on YES App.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup.
Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES App
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161.5
|-1450
|+800
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161.5
|-1400
|+800
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161.5
|-2000
|+650
|Tipico
|Liberty (-14.5)
|161.5
|-1400
|+700
Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Liberty have not won against the spread this season in games with a spread.
- The Lynx have covered twice in matchups with a spread this year.
- New York has not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- This season, games featuring the Liberty have gone over the point total twice.
- Lynx games have hit the over twice this season.
