A game after posting 20 points in an 86-82 loss to the Sky, Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (4-2) at home versus the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. It will start at 7:00 PM ET on YES App.

The game has no set line.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES App

Liberty vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 84 Lynx 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-4.1)

New York (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Liberty vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

New York has no wins against the spread this year.

Two of New York's games have hit the over.

Liberty Performance Insights

This year, the Liberty are averaging 80 points per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and surrendering 76.3 points per contest (fourth-ranked).

With 34.5 rebounds allowed per game, New York is third-best in the league. It ranks seventh in the league by pulling down 36 rebounds per contest.

The Liberty have fallen short in the turnover area this year, ranking second-worst in the league with 15 turnovers per game. They rank eighth with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Liberty rank best in the WNBA by making 9 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank seventh in the league at 34.4%.

The Liberty are ceding 7.5 treys per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are allowing opposing teams to shoot 35.7% (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

New York is attempting 40.7 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 60.8% of the shots it has attempted (and 70.0% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 26.2 three-pointers per contest, which are 39.2% of its shots (and 30.0% of the team's buckets).

