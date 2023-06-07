The New York Liberty (4-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) on Wednesday, June 7 at Barclays Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

New York lost to Chicago 86-82 at home in its last game. Its top scorers were Breanna Stewart (20 PTS, 11 REB, 57.1 FG%) and Courtney Vandersloot (18 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 66.7 FG%).

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0 0 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3 2.2 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES App

YES App Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Stewart leads her squad in both points (23.7) and rebounds (10.5) per game, and also posts 3.5 assists. At the other end, she averages 2.2 steals (second in the league) and 1.7 blocked shots (sixth in the league).

Vandersloot is tops on the Liberty at 8.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 10.5 points. She is first in the league in assists.

Sabrina Ionescu puts up 12.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, she posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones is putting up 9 points, 0.8 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Kayla Thornton is averaging 6.8 points, 0.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -14.5 161.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.